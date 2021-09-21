Williams Middle School football wins first games
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 12:55 p.m.
The Williams Middle School Falcons football team includes: Jojo Captain, Jacob Ceballos, Leonel Cortes, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Ulysses Gallegos, Jason Gielbeda, Slade Golden, Kyle Mendoza, Skyler Overman, Kyle Pearson, Mario Pedraza, Jiovanni Perez Mata, Brandon Rico, Johnny Romero, Joshua Rue-Wilber, Kevin Smith, Michael Taylor, Cade Trimble, Bradley Valdez, Jacob Winchester, Logan Winchester and Keenan Yazzie.
The team plays Sept. 23 at Williams High School at 5 p.m.
