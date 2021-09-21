Williams Middle School Falcons host cross-country invitational
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 1:15 p.m.
The Williams Middle School Falcons hosted a cross-country invitational Sept. 16. The Falcons cross country team includes: Solomon Beebe, Tyler Cookston, Cody Daly, Micka Davis, Zayne Distasio, Lilyana Evans, Kelly Gonzales, Jimmy Ledlow, Daniel Rigo, Elida Rocha, Russell Skinner, Avery Valdez and Santos Wagner. The team is coached by Mrs. Lorent.
Photo Gallery
WEMS cross-country invitational
Most Read
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Obituary: Ann Marek
- Obituary: Amora Rita Vazquez
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- National Park Service searching for missing pilot and plane in Grand Canyon National Park
- We remember: Williams honors the heroes of 9/11
- APS to repair damaged power pole evening of Sept. 16
- Paving to begin on Garland Prairie Road and Route 66
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Williams’ Labor Day celebration to feature fireworks and brew festival
- Obituary: James (Jim) Jensen
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- A classic twist: Williams’ favorite Thai restaurant finds a new location
- Maine Consolidated School District welcomes new superintendent
- Obituary: James Ellery Ryant III
- Williams 911: week of Aug. 28-Sept. 5
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: