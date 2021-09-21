Williams Middle School Falcons host cross-country invitational

The Williams Middle School Falcons hosted a cross-country invitational Sept. 16. The Falcons cross country team includes: Solomon Beebe, Tyler Cookston, Cody Daly, Micka Davis, Zayne Distasio, Lilyana Evans, Kelly Gonzales, Jimmy Ledlow, Daniel Rigo, Elida Rocha, Russell Skinner, Avery Valdez and Santos Wagner. The team is coached by Mrs. Lorent.

