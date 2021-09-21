OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Sept. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Middle School Falcons host cross-country invitational

Lilyana Evans head to the finish line in the WEMS cross-country invitational Sept. 16. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Lilyana Evans head to the finish line in the WEMS cross-country invitational Sept. 16. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 1:15 p.m.

The Williams Middle School Falcons hosted a cross-country invitational Sept. 16. The Falcons cross country team includes: Solomon Beebe, Tyler Cookston, Cody Daly, Micka Davis, Zayne Distasio, Lilyana Evans, Kelly Gonzales, Jimmy Ledlow, Daniel Rigo, Elida Rocha, Russell Skinner, Avery Valdez and Santos Wagner. The team is coached by Mrs. Lorent.

photo

The Maine Consolidated cross-country team participated in the Falcons Invite. The team includes: Paxton McDowell, Tanner Mitchell, Bo Ironside, Isabelle Abraham, Madisen Asmus, Olivia Napoleon, Lexy Oszust and Kourtlyn Maust. The team is coached by Dylan Hearn and Patrick Brown. (Submitted photo)

Photo Gallery

WEMS cross-country invitational
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State