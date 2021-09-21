Williams Falcons soccer preps for games

The Williams Middle School Falcons soccer team includes: Sami Amaya, Alex Arredondo, Amanda Burlington, Cody Daly, Kailee Davis, Micka Davis, Tahner Hausmann, Paolo Salgado, Exodus Joyce, Alexi Lara, Grant Mitkowski, Kenzie Orozco, David Rojas, Brianna Sanches, Ransom Schmitz, Bristol Skinner, Russell Skinner, Kallie Trimble and Joel Tuaone. The team is coached by Coach Endicott and Coach Mackin. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)