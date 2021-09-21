Tusayan Fire District to host open house Sept. 23

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On Sept. 23, the Tusayan Fire District (TFD) will open its doors to the public for an open house tour and presentation celebrating recently promoted and newly-hired staff.

The open house will allow community members and visitors to learn about how the fire department operates and to meet staff, see the equipment and vehicles, and access information about the programs and services offered, such as CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) classes.

Tusayan Fire Chief Greg Brush said visitors from all over the world frequently drop in to visit the TFD building on their way to visit the Grand Canyon, however “a lot of (local) people don’t know what we do.”

“TFD is always happy to show community members what their tax dollars are going toward,” Brush said.

Typically, TFD receives annual revenue from local property taxes; however, since TFD’s emergency service call volume is high because of the amount of visitation to the area, that revenue alone does not cover all of TFD’s operating costs of approximately $1 million per fiscal year.

In addition to accessing a variety of grants to help pay for apparatus materials, TFD recently entered into a new IGA (intergovernmental agreement) with the Tusayan Town Council to help cover costs.

The new influx of funds received from the IGA is what has allowed for TFD to bring in new staff members while simultaneously promoting from within.

Before the IGA, staffing and retention were challenging, as a lack of funding did not allow for TFD to offer competitive wages. A lack of staffing created challenges for daily operations at TFD’s facility.

Brush said TFD is excited about the changes, which will allow for a more traditional staffing model.

“We kind of wanted to make a big deal about it,” he said, speaking to the presentation, which will honor the promotion of staff members Greg Lawrence, Molly Woolley and Allana Briones, who have devoted years of service to TFD.

“I honestly don’t know what we would do without them,” Brush said.

The presentation will also introduce and welcome new staff member Rob Powell and a potential member whose name has not yet been made available.

The presentation begins at noon and will take place in TFD’s engine bay with social distancing measures in place, and will feature a slide show of TFD personnel activity.

Masks will be required for attendees who are not vaccinated.

More information about the open house is available from TFD at (928) 638-3473.