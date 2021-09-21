National Public Lands Day offers free entrance, volunteer events

In celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) and to encourage a shared sense of land stewardship, the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service are waiving entry fees Sept. 25.

As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at Grand Canyon National Park and other national parks throughout the U.S.

National Public Lands Day Cleanup

As part of National Public Lands Day, the Public Lands Interpretive Association (PLIA) has partnered with the U.S.F.S. to put on a National Public Lands Day Cleanup event Sept. 25 at Kaibab Lake.

Volunteers are needed to help remove trash and invasive weeds from the Kaibab National Forest to support the ecosystem.

PLIA will also be gathering and planting native seeds to further improve the forest's health and making "seed bombs" for participants to take home.

PLIA will provide gloves, trash grabbers and trash bags. Participants are welcome to bring their own shovel and gloves. Please bring water, hats, and sunscreen. Water and snacks will be available.

Those interested can register online at https://bit.ly/NPLDevent.

More information is available from Reyna Butler, Public Lands Interpretive Association event coordinator at rbutler@plia.org or at (602) 317-7586.

California Condor release

California Condors will be released by The Peregrine Fund atop the cliffs in Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 25.

The public is welcome to observe the release from a viewing area where spotting scopes will be set up and project personnel will be available to answer questions.

More information is available from Stephanie Grischkowsky, Bureau of Land Management wildlife biologist at sgrischkowsky@blm.gov or (435) 688-3200