Williams Vikings football cruises past Hayden, Bagdad

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: September 14, 2021 12:53 p.m.

WILLIAMS — The Vikings football team had two big wins Sept. 3 and 10, as they faced the Hayden Lobos and Bagdad Sultans.

On Sept. 3, the Vikings cruised past the Lobos on the road, 58-44.

With starting quarterback Danny Siegfried out with a broken finger, sophomore Tyler Jensen stepped in, completing 8 of 8 attempts for 160 yards in the game and three touchdowns.

Junior Drew Logan carried the ball 25 times for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

He was followed by Jesse Sagor with 16 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Preston Ford caught three passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings returned to Williams Sept. 10 to face the Sultans, bringing home a 62-14 win.

“Whenever you face Bagdad, you can expect a pretty competitive game,” said Head Coach Jeff Brownlee.

Jensen completed 8 of 14 attempts, throwing 223 yards.

“Offensively we ran the ball well and that always sets up the pass game, and then we threw the ball very well,” Brownlee said.

Logan carried the ball 13 times for 154 yards, followed by Jesse Sagor who carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards. Sagor rushed for two touchdowns, and Logan added two with a reception and carry.

Vikings football vs. Bagdad Sept 10, 2021

Preston Ford caught three passes for 89 yards and made two touchdowns for the Vikings. Jensen and Xavier Shepherd brought in a touchdown a piece.

On the Vikings defense, Gabe Lowe made one interception, and Bryton Cox and Preston Ford each recovered a fumble.

Logan averaged 54.5 yards on eight kick-offs for a combined 436 yards. His longest kick was 65 yards.

The Vikings got on the board quickly in the first quarter when Jensen handed off to Logan for the first touchdown, and Sagor caused a turnover and then ran in for the second touchdown.

Jensen and Shepherd got the conversion points.

The Sultans blocked a Viking’s punt and recovered it on the one-yard line, with a follow-up touchdown to bring the score to 16-8 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Jensen passed to Shepherd for a 55-yard run for the Vikings third touchdown to make it 22-8.

The Sultans responded with a 60-yard touchdown run, but Ford knocked down the conversion leaving the Vikings ahead 22-14.

The Vikings got the momentum going with a Jensen to Logan touchdown, followed by a 35-yard pass-run by Sagor and follow-up touchdown by Jensen.

The Vikings defense held the Sultans at the 1-yard line after a 70-yard run by Connor Watson, entering half-time leading 38-14.

“Our defense stepped in and kept them from scoring, which was a big momentum changer for us,” Brownlee said.

After the half, the Vikings took control of the game, with two Ford touchdowns, a fumble recovery by Cox and a Sagor touchdown to get the win with a running clock.

The Vikings next face Mayer Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Williams High School.

