WEMS announces September Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the September Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

The Pre-K SOM is Emmett Benavides. Emmett is a joy to have in class. He loves school, and is eager to learn new things. Emmett is very creative and loves to explore all of our classroom centers. He is a great role model to the other students in class.

The Kindergarten SOM is Nicholas Campos Hernandez. Nicholas is a well behaved student who always tries his best. He is a friend to others and is respectful of all adults. You can always find Nicholas because he always has a bubble in his mouth. We’re so glad Nicholas is in our class. He may be shy but he is not overlooked with his little smile.

The first grade SOM is Grace Bailey. Grace is a student that consistently SOARS every day. Grace is a bucket filler and always makes good choices. She is always willing to help a classmate in need. She is friends with everyone. She always raises her hand to share or add to our class discussions. She completes her homework every night. She has been here every day with a smile on her face and ready to learn. She always stops to give me a big hello on her way to morning recess. I have really enjoyed getting to know Grace this year and having her in my class.

The second grade SOM is Dana Valdez Ortiz. Dana is a falcon who soars everyday. She is helpful to her peers and takes the time to be friends with everyone in her class. She is kind and fair. Dana works hard every day and stays on task. She has a wonderful smile that lights up the classroom from the moment that she walks into the room. She is always willing to help her teacher.

The 3rd grade SOM is Paisley Orozco. Paisley is a very patient student that always raises her hand before speaking. She works hard and participates in all activities with no moans and groans. When talking to Mom, she works just as hard at home on her homework and multiplication facts. I am excited to have her in my class. She is a perfect example of a SOARing student for all the others in class and school.

The fourth grade team SOM is Ava Simonton. Ava is always on task and consistently makes good choices, whether or not someone is watching. She always does her best work, listens carefully and participates in all discussions and activities. She is a great example to her classmates on how to treat others with kindness and respect.

The fifth grade SOM is Tanner Sutton. Tanner has shown that he is extremely dedicated to his school work this year. He gets all of his assignments turned in on time and has not missed any recesses due to late or missing school work. He is respectful to adults and is kind and caring with his classmates. He is willing to help anyone who may need assistance in the class. He has a smile on his face for everyone. It has truly been a joy to have Tanner in our fifth grade classes.

Middle School

The sixth grade female SOM is Maddie Burns. Maddie is a role model to others in being able to choose kindness in all life situations. She is such a sweet young lady who greets teachers each morning and afternoon with a smile and kind words. Being polite is just part of who she is and how she treats others. She doesn’t draw attention to herself, but she does what needs to be done. She actively participates in class and does a nice job on her work without needing praise or attention. We can always count on her to do the right thing whether we are watching or not. Daily she does what she needs to do with a sweet disposition and without being involved in any kind of drama. It has been a true pleasure to have Maddie Burns in class and we are more than proud to have her as our Student of the Month.

The sixth grade male SOM is Jordan Salazar. Jordan comes to school every day with a smile on his face, a wonderful positive attitude, and is always ready to learn. This optimistic attitude is always present, whether in school or out in Williams. In addition, Jordan is a team player, both in school and out on the football field. This valuable attribute supports our decision to nominate Jordan as Student of the Month, as he is a role model for other students, whether in a classroom setting or in life. He is a real joy to have as a student in the classroom and we are extremely proud of him.

