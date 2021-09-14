Obituary: Amora Rita Vazquez

Amora Rita Vazquez was born August 21, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona and passed away on September 1, 2021.

She has gone home to be with our Lord, but in her short life she taught us about compassion, understanding, joy and strength. We were blessed to love her in her life and blessed to remember her forever.

This precious baby knew only love from her parents, Mario Vasquez and Mary Selby.

We invite everyone to honor her memory by paying forward the love she so innocently gave us. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. In addition to her parents, Amora is survived by grandparents, Renada and Charles, Jorge and Rita, by uncles, Chucky, Steven, Chris and Daniel and by aunts, Lily, Daizy and Vetta.

Services will be held at Calvary Chapel, 106 S. 9th Street, Suite E, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception following the services.