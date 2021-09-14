Mountain Man Run returned to Williams over Labor Day weekend
Originally Published: September 14, 2021 8:32 p.m.
The 11th annual Mountain Man Run hosted by the Williams Lions Club was held Sept. 6. Christi Endicott and Matt Guinn won the women's and men's 5K race, and Elini Vilardi and Colin McNamara won the 10K race. Top finishers for the 5K and the 10K received coon skin caps.
Photo Gallery
Williams Mountain Man Run 2021
