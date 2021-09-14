Letter: Williams Fire makes plans for future Labor Daze events

I would like to take a moment to thank everyone that helped make the Labor Daze event a huge success.



The support we received from the public was incredible, and we intend on making this an annual event moving forward.

This year’s event was organized in roughly seven weeks by a handful of people and from where I stand, was a total success.



We now have 12 months to make it happen again, and have every intention of making next year’s event much BIGGER and BETTER.



John Peasley, Jacob Newton, and the whole team from Grand Canyon Brewery, we cannot thank you enough for the incredible support and help in making this happen. You are all truly amazing people and we look forward to working with you again for years to come.

Thank you to all the breweries, vendors and food trucks who came to show their support. We will absolutely see you all and more next year.

Thank you Michelle Mackay for being our events coordinator and keeping everything running smoothly. Thank you to MIMI and the Williams Cheer squad for all your assistance.



Thank you to Junipine and High Country Fire, Kaibab National Forest Service, CCS Cert team, Cyclone Septic, ASA Party rentals, Bearizona, Peasley Ink, City Manager Tim Petit, Fire Inspector/Incident Commander Jason Moore, Mayor John Moore and the whole Williams City Council for believing in us.

Thank you Justin Sandoval and Cameron Maebe for the grueling hours spent setting up the shoot site.

We are so fortunate to have the support of everyone in making this an annual event and look forward to surprising you all next year. See you then.

Don Mackay

Assistant Chief,

Williams Volunteer Fire Department