Letter: Labor Daze festival raises $6,622 for WFD
The first annual Labor Daze festival was held last weekend at the rodeo grounds. The festival, which brought vendors, food trucks, a mirage of bounce houses, fireworks and a beer festival to Williams was able to generate $6,622 for the all-volunteer Williams Fire Department.
The Williams Fire Department would like to thank the city of Williams and its residents for all of their support. We would also like to thank OHSO Brewery, Black Bridge Brewing, 12 West Brewing Co, Dragoon Brewing Company, Belfry Brewery and Lumberyard Brewing for the donation of their beer and time. Without their support we could have never achieved such a great first year event.
We would like to give a special thank you to Grand Canyon Brewing Company for orchestrating the beer festival and Peasley Ink for the donation of 200 Labor Daze T-Shirts, award plaques, trophies and memorabilia.
OHSO Brewery won the Best Beer in Show for their 1-800-273-TALK American style Indian Pale Ale. A seasonal beer aimed at increasing suicide prevention with a portion of all sales going to suicide prevention organizations.
Black Bridge Brewery won the “People Choice Award,” an award chosen by festival goers who vote on their favorite brewery overall. Black Bridge Brewing brought four beers to the festival and their Russian Imperial Stout and Sour were a hit with the tasters. Belfry Brewery and OHSO Brewery were both also hits for the festival goers. Belfry collected the third most votes and OHSO Brewery came in one vote behind Black Bridge Brewery.
The Labor Daze Festival, which will now be an annual event, is already under planning for next year. We hope to secure 20 breweries for the beer festival, introduce a home brew competition, as well as increase the amount of live music, food trucks and vendors.
The event will again culminate with the best firework show in Northern Arizona.
Jacob A. Newton
Head Distiller,
Grand Canyon Distillery
