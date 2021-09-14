Lady Vikings volleyball snags title at Ash Fork tourney, crushes Bagdad

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After three early season losses, the Williams High School Lady Vikings volleyball team are on a roll, taking the wins in their last five games, and the title in the Ash Fork tournament Sept. 11-12.

On Sept. 10, the Lady Vikings hosted the Bagdad Sultans, easily taking the win 3-0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-14). The Vikings junior varsity also beat the Lady Sultans (25-17, 25-16).

“The Lady’s had been sluggish, but they were really on it in the game,” said Head Coach Connie Stevens.

The Vikings headed to Ash Fork the following day, where they went undefeated beating Florence in the championship match

Vikings Shaelee Echeverria and Kai Mortensen were named to the All-Tourney team.

Viking Rory Stevens had 40 set assists, with two double loads and two regular loads serving.

“She made 35 points on the second day of the tournament,” Stevens said. “Rory needs to be recognized for the effort she put in.”

Stevens said Brianna Baldowsky also did a great job in the libero position.

Stevens said because of injuries, the varsity has been playing with just seven players.

“I was pleased with my whole team, they were all All-Tourney to me,” she said.

The Lady Vikings next face Mayer Sept. 16 at home at 6 p.m.

Photo Gallery Vikings volleyball vs. Bagdad

Earlier season games

The Vikings varsity faced Kingman Academy Sept. 2, losing in three sets 14-25, 18-25 and 23-25. The junior varsity lost 11-25, 18-25, and the freshman lost 5-25-,16-25.

On Sept. 4, the Vikings faced Rock Point, losing in four sets, 25-13,22-25,19-25 and 21-25. In a second match, the Vikings lost in five sets 9-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19 and 16-18. The junior varsity lost 10-25, 8-25.

On Sept. 7 Williams beat Ash Fork in three sets, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-23. The junior varsity lost 10-25, 16-25.

On Sept. 10, the Vikings played pool games at the Ash Fork tournament, winning all three games. They beat Ash Fork 25-16, 25-8, then beat beat Mayer 25-10, 25-11. The also won their last game of the day facing Camp Verde, 25-9, 23-25 and 15-7.

The team went undefeated in the tournament the following day, beating Florence in the title match to win the tournament title.