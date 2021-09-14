Community calendar: week of Sept. 15

No free dump day

The city of Williams is no longer offering a free dump day at the Williams Transfer Station.

Franklin Graham visits Flagstaff Sept. 30 at Fort Tuthill

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham travels to Flagstaff for a "God Loves You" tour Sept. 30 on one of the eight stops along Historic Route 66. Friends and families are invited to the event at 7 p.m. at Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds. Ft. Tuthill is located south of Flagstaff, turn west at the overpass, Exit 337 on Interstate 17. Music is provided by the Newsboys and others. Graham delivers the hope message there and planners say to bring your own chairs and blankets. Graham is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritans Purse. He was in Window Rock in May 2020 delivering supplies when COVID-19 cases peaked on the Navajo Nation. He also set up a temporary health facility for virus patients to be treated.

Bingo returns to St. Johns-Episcopal Luthern Church

BINGO is happening Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Walker Hall at St. Johns-Episcopal Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the games start at 5:30 p.m. Daubers are sold at the door and you must be 18+ to enter and play (Arizona State law). Game time last about two hours. There will be free hot dogs, chips, a drink and dessert for all players.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

This week at the library:

Computer tutoring is Wednesday mornings. Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff. Call (928) 635-2263 to register for a session at 9, 10, 11 or noon.

