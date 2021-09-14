APS to repair damaged power pole evening of Sept. 16
APS has announced it will be replacing the damaged power pole on Ninth Street in Williams overnight Thursday, Sept. 16.
Crew will be working from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Sept. 16-17 to replace the damaged power pole.
The repair will affect about 200 customers along Grant and Sherman Avenue east from Ninth Street to Lewis Street and customers from Ninth Street west.
Williams Fire Inspector Jason Moore will be notifying all residential customers with door hangers as well as notifying commercial customers to explain required protocols that some businesses may need to operate overnight.
The power pole was damaged Sept. 11 after a tow truck in the Patriot Day Parade took down lines and power poles near Grant and Ninth Street, according to Williams Police Department.
Power was out in multiple locations because of the damage.
The company was cited, according to Williams Police.
