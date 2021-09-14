OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

APS to repair damaged power pole evening of Sept. 16

APS will be replacing a damaged power pole on Ninth Street in Williams Sept. 16. (Photo/APS)

APS will be replacing a damaged power pole on Ninth Street in Williams Sept. 16. (Photo/APS)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 2:21 p.m.

APS has announced it will be replacing the damaged power pole on Ninth Street in Williams overnight Thursday, Sept. 16.

Crew will be working from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Sept. 16-17 to replace the damaged power pole.

The repair will affect about 200 customers along Grant and Sherman Avenue east from Ninth Street to Lewis Street and customers from Ninth Street west.

Williams Fire Inspector Jason Moore will be notifying all residential customers with door hangers as well as notifying commercial customers to explain required protocols that some businesses may need to operate overnight.

The power pole was damaged Sept. 11 after a tow truck in the Patriot Day Parade took down lines and power poles near Grant and Ninth Street, according to Williams Police Department.

Power was out in multiple locations because of the damage.

The company was cited, according to Williams Police.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State