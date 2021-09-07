New food pantry now offering services in Tusayan

A new food pantry is now offering services in Tusayan. Tusayan Cares, with the help of Stilo Development Group and St. Mary’s Food Bank, will offer food four days a week at the Tusayan Food Pantry.

The pantry is located on the south end of Grand Canyon Camper Village in Park Model #5. Through a capacity grant, St. Mary’s Food Bank was able to purchase pantry shelving, a reach-in freezer, a reach-in cooler and a tablet for client intake. More information is available from Mely at (928) 606-3165.