OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New food pantry now offering services in Tusayan

Tusayan Cares, with the help of Stilo Development Group and St. Mary’s Food Bank, will offer food four days a week at the Tusayan Food Pantry. (Photo/St. Mary's Food Bank)

Tusayan Cares, with the help of Stilo Development Group and St. Mary’s Food Bank, will offer food four days a week at the Tusayan Food Pantry. (Photo/St. Mary's Food Bank)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 11:56 a.m.

A new food pantry is now offering services in Tusayan. Tusayan Cares, with the help of Stilo Development Group and St. Mary’s Food Bank, will offer food four days a week at the Tusayan Food Pantry.

The pantry is located on the south end of Grand Canyon Camper Village in Park Model #5. Through a capacity grant, St. Mary’s Food Bank was able to purchase pantry shelving, a reach-in freezer, a reach-in cooler and a tablet for client intake. More information is available from Mely at (928) 606-3165.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State