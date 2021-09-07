Monsoon rains fill Bright Angel Creek

On Aug. 17, hikers at the Bright Angel Campground, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, experienced flooding after late summer storms caused the banks of the Bright Angel Creek to surge.

The effects of a flash flood can be significant, as plants and sediment are easily washed away.

Grand Canyon National Park recently shared that although flash floods are destructive, they also form an important part of the Canyon’s ecology. Water in the desert is precious, and native plants are well-adapted to withstanding these brief deluges, even thriving in the aftermath. Flash floods also clear out non-native species, allowing native plants to flourish in their absence.