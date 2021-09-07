COVID-19 update: Coconino positive cases dip slightly

WILLIAMS. — Gov. Doug Ducey announced $60 million to support staffing at health care facilities that deploy proven techniques to decrease COVID-19 related hospitalizations, including administering monoclonal antibody treatments and offering vaccination at discharge.

Hospitals across the state are experiencing higher numbers of patients than normal with reports on shortages of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers.

“This funding will help ensure that Arizona hospitals can obtain temporary staff to assist and alleviate stress on existing staff, Ducey said in statement.

Coconino County COVID-19 numbers have dipped slightly since last week. The county hits its peak of 1,288 cases the week of Jan. 9, and for the week ending Aug. 28 reported 268 cases. Last week cases were at 310.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 26 patients of COVID-19 on Sept. 2. The week of Jan. 16, the hospital reported 64 cases of coronavirus.

The county is in the “high” level of community transmission, but percent positivity is at moderate levels at 5.8 percent and COVID-19-like-illness is also moderate at 5 percent.

The rate is 189 per 100,000, with 326 deaths.

According to data from Coconino County, Williams has seven reported cases as of Aug. 28. The city hit its highest number on Jan. 18, with 63 reported cases. The number has steadily dropped since then.

In Williams, 2,193 people are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. That is 43.8 percent of the population. Williams trails other communities, with Page reporting 76 percent vaccination rate, Grand Canyon 70.7, Tribal communities 66 percent and Flagstaff at 52 percent.

Vaccine locations

There are several locations in Flagstaff and Williams that offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Locations vary in whether they offer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and/or Johnson vaccines.

In Williams:

North Country HealthCare

300 S. 6th St.

Registration and information at https://northcountryhealthcare.org/covidvaccine1b/ or call (928)635-4441.

Safeway Pharmacy

637 W. Rte 66

Visit: https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt or call (928) 635-0500.

In Flagstaff:

Coconino County Health and Human Services

2625 N. King Street, parking lot

Wednesdays, 10 am – 1 pm.

No appointment needed.

Northern Arizona University (NAU)

Visit https://in.nau.edu/campus-health-services/covid-19-vaccine/

Walgreen’s Drug Stores

1025 S. Milton Rd.

2610 E. Route 66

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021

Grand Canyon:

Grand Canyon Clinic

1 Clinic Road

Visit northcountry healthcare.org/covidvaccinerequest/ to make an appointment or call (928)-638-2551.

Visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations for more locations.

Third dose vaccine

The CDC recommends that certain immunocompromised individuals who have already received an initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine receive an additional dose.

Emerging evidence shows some people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised experienced a reduced immune response to the initial COVID-19 vaccine series. The administration of an additional mRNA COVID-19 VACCINE aims to prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 within this population.

Those with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition, or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments are eligible for a third dose of the same type of vaccine they previously received.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Please visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/

Testing available

Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is available at Northern Arizona University (NAU). Rapid testing is available at select locations.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at https://coconino.az.gov/2338/Testing-Information.