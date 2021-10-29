Get your spook on: Where to celebrate Halloween in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s time for thrills and chills this season as Halloween rapidly approaches. This year, Williams and surrounding communities are ready to scare your socks off and offer you a howling good night.

Williams Recreation Center Halloween Fest: Sponsored by the city of Williams. Everyone is welcome to join in on carnival games, costume contests and more from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 314 W Railroad Ave. Oct. 30.

Williams Elementary-Middle School Fall Carnival: Sponsored by the third grade class, children of all ages can enjoy costume contests, a haunted house, cake walk, and treats. The carnival will take place Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 601 N. 7th Street. Tickets are 2/$1. Cash only.

Heritage Elementary Harvest Fest: Heritage Elementary School is having its Harvest Fest Friday Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The festival is open to the public with wristbands for $10 each. There will be fun games for all ages, including a jail, cupcake walk, pie toss, trivia, pine the eyeball on the zombie, spider ring toss, bean bag toss and more. Snacks such as chips, hot dogs, nachos and water will be available for purchase.

Maine Consolidated School Trunk or Treat: Children can enjoy games, a costume contest and a pre-pumpkin carving contest (bring carved pumpkin). There will warm drinks with donations accepted. The trunk or treat and games are free. All member of the Parks/Bellemont/Williams community are invited to attend the outdoor event on Thursday Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. at 10 N. Spring Valley Road, Parks.

Community frights

Williams Police Department: The public is encouraged to stop by the police department for Halloween treats and goodies Oct. 31 beginning around 4 p.m. Williams Police Department is located at 501 W. Route 66.

Williams-Grand Canyon News: the News welcomes all Halloween trick or treaters to stop by the office for candy Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Williams-Grand Canyon News is located at 118 S. 3rd St.

Williams Community Methodist Church: On Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. the church is offering a trunk- or-treating in the parking lot — free hamburgers and hot dogs. All are welcome to this free event.

Halloween craft, art and baked goods sale: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sultana Theatre is hosting an event that includes food, face painting, photo ops and trick or treating. All proceeds go to support the Williams VFS and Auxiliary Post 12128.

First Baptist Church of Williams Trunk an’ Treat: The church is hosting a fall festival Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will provide trunk or treat, games, prizes and candy to all. Everyone is welcome.

Williams Family Harvest Church: The church is hosting its annual fall harvest fest Oct. 31 at 5:30. Volunteers are being sought to host a trunk. They should show up 30 minutes early. There will be fun for all ages including candy, decorated vehicles, a bouncy house and food and drinks. Everyone is welcome.

St. Joseph Trunk or Treat: The church is hosting a trunk or treat event Oct. 29 and the St. Anne Halloween Festival Oct. 31.

The Tunnel of Doom is a Halloween maze in Melinda and Greg McClure's 2,100 square foot warehouse. The tunnel is located at 1099 Allston Way in Williams and will open at sundown Oct. 31 and will close at 9 p.m. The cost is $1 per entry. Proceeds will go back into the annual cost of operation.

To the back of beyond

Hottest Party in Town: Ponderosa Fire Department is hosting a children’s Halloween party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at their station, 11951 Shadow Mountain Drive in Bellemont. Masks are required.

Grand Canyon Deer Farm: The Grand Canyon Deer Farm is hosting a pumpkin patch. The patch is open Oct. 8-15 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Oct. 16-31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adult spookiness

Canyon Club Scari-oke & Costume Contest: There will be karaoke and a costume contest beginning at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Prizes will be awarded at 10:30 p.m. Those who participate on both the Canyon Club and Sultana Costume contests will receive a complimentary breakfast or lunch voucher for the Sultana Café on Halloween. The Sultana is located at 301 W. Route 66. Canyon Club is located at 132 W. Route 66 in Williams.

Sultana Halloween Dance & Costume Contest: On Oct. 30 there will be costume contests and the band Killer Wail begins at 8:30 p.m. at the World Famous Sultana. Cash prizes will be awarded for best individual and duo costumes. Those who participate on both the Canyon Club and Sultana Costume contests will receive a complimentary breakfast or lunch voucher for the Sultana Café on Halloween. The Sultana is located at 301 W. Route 66.