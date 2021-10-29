Annual fall carnival thrills at Williams Elementary
Originally Published: October 29, 2021 12:50 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Students, families, friends, staff and more wore their favorite costume Oct. 28 for the annual Williams Elementary-Middle School Fall Carnival.
The carnival featured a haunted house, a multitude of games, costume contest, food, drinks and more.
Photo Gallery
Annual fall carnival thrills at Williams Elementary
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Aviation community mourns death of Harry Robertson, inventor and crash-safety pioneer
- Man flees from Williams police, arrested for two counts of endangerment
- Forest officials implement 2-year closure for camping and motor vehicle use near Perkinsville Bridge
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Hydroponics and aquaponics farm breaks ground at Grand Canyon Junction
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: