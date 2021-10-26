OFFERS
Veterans Day dinner and service in Williams Nov. 11

Williams honored community and nationwide veterans with two ceremonies at Monument Park Nov. 11. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 11:40 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Plans are being finalized for the Williams Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11. to celebrate the centennial of Armistice Day, which later became Veterans Day, and honors military service members for service to their country.

“We owe our nation’s veterans a debt we can never repay,” said organizer and Vietnam veteran Rodger Ely. “We can and should remember them and what they did and why they had to be brave for us. But we must honor them with deeds, not just words. This dinner will help show our gratitude.”

The banquet takes place at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House, 642 E. Route 66 in Williams. Everyone is welcome, with veterans and one guest eating for free. Additional plates are available for a donation of $30. The event will be capped at 150 people.

“It’s about Veterans Day, which is a celebration of all veterans — home and abroad,” Ely said. “It’s not a memorial so we will not do taps or any of that.”

The event will feature a color guard, posting of the colors, live entertainment and music.

“It’s going to be a nice event and free to all veterans,” Ely said. “Mayor Moore is allowing us to use his facility again because he supports veterans.”

This Veterans Day marks the 103rd anniversary of the end of WWI, which marked a change in the treatment and benefits for veterans and their families.

Veterans Day started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov.11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.

Anyone interested must RSVP by Nov. 5. More information or to make a reservation is available from Ely at (928) 380-6027 or juggy64@aol.com.

Celebrate Veterans Day

Veterans Day service:

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. at Monument Park

Veterans Day dinner:

Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse in Williams

