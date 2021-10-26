OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 26
Williams High School students make community "green"

The Green Club at Williams High School spent several hours cleaning garbage in the community Oct. 20. (Photo/Williams High School)

The Green Club at Williams High School spent several hours cleaning garbage in the community Oct. 20. (Photo/Williams High School)

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 12:55 p.m.

The Green Club at Williams High School spent several hours picking up trash in the community Oct. 20. Williams High School science teacher Tessa Alexander sponsors the group. The club focuses on environmental stewardship, community cleanliness, creating a school garden, conservation and more.

The Green Club at Williams High School spent several hours picking up trash in the community Oct. 20. (Photos/Williams High School)

The Green Club at Williams High School spent several hours picking up trash in the community Oct. 20. (Photos/Williams High School)

