Williams football to face Hayden in quarterfinals
Vikings beat Hayden 58-44 in earlier season matchup

The Vikings will face Hayden Oct. 29 in the semifinals of the. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 11:11 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings (7-2) football team got in an extra week of practice during their state tournament bye this week, and will now face the Hayden (5-4) Lobos Oct. 29 at home at 7 p.m.

The Vikings, ranked No. 3 in the 1A Conference, will play the Lobos after their forfeit-win over Valley Union in the first round.

El Capitan, San Manuel and Bagdad also advanced to the qurarter finals. Mogollon will face No. 8 El Captian, No. 5 San Manuel will play No. 4 Mohave

Accelerated and No. 7 Bagdad will face No. 2 St. David.

