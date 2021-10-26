St. John's church to host fundraiser for Rock Point Mission
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Nov. 6, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host a Pancake and Pajamas “Lucky 13” fundraiser to benefit the Navajo Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, Arizona.
The fundraiser will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. at 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams.
For 65 years, the Navajo Lutheran Mission (known locally as Rock Point Mission) has partnered with the Navajo people to be an outpost of love and hope. Every day, the Navajo staff feed the hungry, prioritize learning for grades K-6 and focus on fulfilling basic community needs.
In their spiritual and social work, the Mission strives to embody and teach the grace of Jesus and listen to the call of the gospel to serve one another in love.
For an entrance fee of $13, each entrant to the fundraiser will receive a pancake breakfast, served 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and their choice of a pair of pajamas. These locally made hand-sewn pajamas are made to fit infants, children and adults. There are also aprons and specially made sizes for 18-inch American Girl dolls.
The pajamas and aprons will also be available for purchase separately.
In addition, those wishing to further support this cause may purchase $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a quilt or lap blanket. The raffle tickets, pajamas and aprons will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Information provided by St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Man flees from Williams police, arrested for two counts of endangerment
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Forest officials implement 2-year closure for camping and motor vehicle use near Perkinsville Bridge
- Obituary: Alfredo Rico
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: