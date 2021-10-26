St. John's church to host fundraiser for Rock Point Mission

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Nov. 6, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host a Pancake and Pajamas “Lucky 13” fundraiser to benefit the Navajo Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, Arizona.



The fundraiser will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. at 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams.

For 65 years, the Navajo Lutheran Mission (known locally as Rock Point Mission) has partnered with the Navajo people to be an outpost of love and hope. Every day, the Navajo staff feed the hungry, prioritize learning for grades K-6 and focus on fulfilling basic community needs.

In their spiritual and social work, the Mission strives to embody and teach the grace of Jesus and listen to the call of the gospel to serve one another in love.

For an entrance fee of $13, each entrant to the fundraiser will receive a pancake breakfast, served 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and their choice of a pair of pajamas. These locally made hand-sewn pajamas are made to fit infants, children and adults. There are also aprons and specially made sizes for 18-inch American Girl dolls.



The pajamas and aprons will also be available for purchase separately.

In addition, those wishing to further support this cause may purchase $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a quilt or lap blanket. The raffle tickets, pajamas and aprons will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

