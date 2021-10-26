Lady Vikings snag three easy wins but fall to No. 1 Mogollon Oct. 23

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings had a roller coaster of a week as they snagged three easy wins over Grand Canyon, Seligman and Basis, before getting slammed by Mogollon Oct. 23.

The Lady Vikings beat the Phantoms, Antelopes and Yetis, 3-0, before facing the Mustangs where they lost 3-0.

The Vikings (10-2, 21-6) are now ranked third in the 1A Central region behind Mogollon and Joseph City.

Viking Shaelee Echeverria leads the 1A Conference in hitting, with a .346 percentage. She is fourth in the conference in kills, with 180. Rory Stevens is third in assists with 276.

The Vikings played Seligman Oct. 26, and will face Mogollon again Oct. 27 on the road for the final game of the regular season.

The 1A State tournament begins Nov. 5 at Coronado High School. The top 16 teams in the conference will advance. The Vikings are currently ranked eighth.