Lady Vikings snag three easy wins but fall to No. 1 Mogollon Oct. 23
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings had a roller coaster of a week as they snagged three easy wins over Grand Canyon, Seligman and Basis, before getting slammed by Mogollon Oct. 23.
The Lady Vikings beat the Phantoms, Antelopes and Yetis, 3-0, before facing the Mustangs where they lost 3-0.
The Vikings (10-2, 21-6) are now ranked third in the 1A Central region behind Mogollon and Joseph City.
Viking Shaelee Echeverria leads the 1A Conference in hitting, with a .346 percentage. She is fourth in the conference in kills, with 180. Rory Stevens is third in assists with 276.
The Vikings played Seligman Oct. 26, and will face Mogollon again Oct. 27 on the road for the final game of the regular season.
The 1A State tournament begins Nov. 5 at Coronado High School. The top 16 teams in the conference will advance. The Vikings are currently ranked eighth.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Man flees from Williams police, arrested for two counts of endangerment
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Forest officials implement 2-year closure for camping and motor vehicle use near Perkinsville Bridge
- Obituary: Alfredo Rico
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: