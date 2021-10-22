OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Oct. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Forest Service to host Employment Workshop and Career Expo Nov. 6

Prescott National Forest is hosting a career expo Nov. 6 in Prescott. (Photo/USFS, PNF)

Prescott National Forest is hosting a career expo Nov. 6 in Prescott. (Photo/USFS, PNF)

Originally Published: October 22, 2021 11:07 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Prescott National Forest is offering an Employment Workshop & Career Expo Nov. 6 at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with representatives from a variety of programs to learn about opportunities here on the Prescott National Forest as well as other locations around the country.

The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for the 2022 field season Nov. 5 to 12. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

Interested citizens can visit anytime during the workshop to receive guidance on the hiring process and learn about applying for Forest Service jobs through the USAJOBS website.

Forest Service employees will be available to help provide information about the application process.

More information on the Southwestern Region temporary jobs is available at the Centralized Temporary Hiring website. Applicants can learn about federal jobs and apply online at www.usajobs.gov. Job announcement numbers for Centralized Temporary Hiring are anticipated to be posted in late October.

Information provided by the USFS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State