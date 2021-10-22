Forest Service to host Employment Workshop and Career Expo Nov. 6
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Prescott National Forest is offering an Employment Workshop & Career Expo Nov. 6 at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The expo is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with representatives from a variety of programs to learn about opportunities here on the Prescott National Forest as well as other locations around the country.
The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for the 2022 field season Nov. 5 to 12. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.
Interested citizens can visit anytime during the workshop to receive guidance on the hiring process and learn about applying for Forest Service jobs through the USAJOBS website.
Forest Service employees will be available to help provide information about the application process.
More information on the Southwestern Region temporary jobs is available at the Centralized Temporary Hiring website. Applicants can learn about federal jobs and apply online at www.usajobs.gov. Job announcement numbers for Centralized Temporary Hiring are anticipated to be posted in late October.
Information provided by the USFS
