Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings beat El Capitan, take bye in first week of playoffs

The Williams Vikings defeated El Capitan the last game of the regular season Oct. 14. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 11:55 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team cruised to an easy 42-12 win against El Capitan Oct. 14.

The Vikings finished the regular season 4-1 in the region and 7-1 in the 1A Conference.

The team has a bye this week in the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed, and will face either Hayden or Valley Union Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Williams High School.

Lady Vikings return to Williams

The Lady Vikings (7-1, 15-4) finished up several weeks on the road and returned to Williams Oct. 19 to face Grand Canyon.

The No. 9 Vikings will face No. 2 seed Mogollon Oct. 28 on the road before the regional tournament Oct. 29.

