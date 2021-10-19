Vikings beat El Capitan, take bye in first week of playoffs

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team cruised to an easy 42-12 win against El Capitan Oct. 14.

The Vikings finished the regular season 4-1 in the region and 7-1 in the 1A Conference.

The team has a bye this week in the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed, and will face either Hayden or Valley Union Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Williams High School.

Lady Vikings return to Williams

The Lady Vikings (7-1, 15-4) finished up several weeks on the road and returned to Williams Oct. 19 to face Grand Canyon.

The No. 9 Vikings will face No. 2 seed Mogollon Oct. 28 on the road before the regional tournament Oct. 29.