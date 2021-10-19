Public invited to participate in redistricting process for Coconino County

Coconino County has begun its redistricting process and invites the public to provide input.

Every ten years, based on U.S. Census data, supervisorial districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. In Coconino County, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for drawing these supervisorial districts pursuant to state and federal law.

Since the last Census in 2010, the population of Coconino County has grown in some districts, but not in others. District boundaries are revised to ensure redistricting guidelines are met.

The Board of Supervisors must meet certain redistricting guidelines as part of its work, including meeting population targets and thresholds, preserving communities of interest, ensuring compact and contiguous districts, and avoiding vote dilutions of minority groups and the creation of substantial negative effects on any specific political party.

Residents of Coconino County can visit the redistricting website for an interactive map that displays the latest Census numbers by district and ethnicity as well as population changes.

Community meetings to solicit public input will occur in each district.

Coconino County will share additional details soon on the County’s website and social media channels for public input and participation.

The public is invited to visit Coconino County’s redistricting website in the meantime to learn more about the process and how to participate. The website also provides key dates and timelines. The final adoption of the revised district lines will occur Dec. 1. More information is available at coconino.az.gov/redistricting.

Information provided by Coconino County