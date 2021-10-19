OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Public invited to participate in redistricting process for Coconino County

Coconino County is located in northern Arizona. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Coconino County is located in northern Arizona. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: October 19, 2021 10:42 a.m.

Coconino County has begun its redistricting process and invites the public to provide input.

Every ten years, based on U.S. Census data, supervisorial districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. In Coconino County, the Board of Supervisors is responsible for drawing these supervisorial districts pursuant to state and federal law.

Since the last Census in 2010, the population of Coconino County has grown in some districts, but not in others. District boundaries are revised to ensure redistricting guidelines are met.

The Board of Supervisors must meet certain redistricting guidelines as part of its work, including meeting population targets and thresholds, preserving communities of interest, ensuring compact and contiguous districts, and avoiding vote dilutions of minority groups and the creation of substantial negative effects on any specific political party.

Residents of Coconino County can visit the redistricting website for an interactive map that displays the latest Census numbers by district and ethnicity as well as population changes.

Community meetings to solicit public input will occur in each district.

Coconino County will share additional details soon on the County’s website and social media channels for public input and participation.

The public is invited to visit Coconino County’s redistricting website in the meantime to learn more about the process and how to participate. The website also provides key dates and timelines. The final adoption of the revised district lines will occur Dec. 1. More information is available at coconino.az.gov/redistricting.

Information provided by Coconino County

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State