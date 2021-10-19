Obituary: Phillip Alexander LaGro

Phillip Alexander LaGro, 74, of Williams, Arizona, passed away October 10, 2021, at home.

Phil was born July 26, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Homer Alexander LaGro and Rose Adeline (Meek) LaGro Connors.

Phil grew up in Chicago and graduated from Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago in 1966. He graduated from Northeastern Illinois University after serving in the US Naval Reserve, Patron Squadron 60 (VP-60) at Glenview, Illinois. In 1977, Phil began a 22-year career as a medical device design engineer with Hollister Incorporated in Libertyville, Illinois.

Phil built three homes for his family in Hawthorn Woods, IL. With his interest in architecture and love of community and history, he was active for many years on the Planning and Zoning Commission for Hawthorn Woods. When he and his wife Elizabeth moved to Williams, AZ in 2015, he also served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for Williams and served on the board of the HOA for Pine Meadow Estates in Williams. He had a passion to invent (he has four US patents), dig into family history and share it with his family far and wide, model railroading, and carpentry. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a much loved Grandpa, who loved nothing better than to spoil his grandchildren as much as possible.

Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Ann Tretow LaGro of Williams, Arizona; son, Brian (Jaclyn) Phillip LaGro of Long Grove, Illinois; daughter, Shannon (Brian) Marie LaGro Smith of College Grove, Tennessee; brother, Jeffrey (Mary Jane) LaGro of Thompson Station, Tennessee; step-daughter, Amanda (Michael) Sadie Cunningham McClure of Warrenton, Oregon; step-son James William Cunningham of Plymouth, Minnesota; five grandchildren (Brent, Sophia, Anastasia, Lyla and Zoey). He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Service for Phillip were held October 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams, Arizona, with the Reverend Cheryl Fox officiating. Interment follows at Williams City Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of Lane, Lane Tech College Prep, 2501 W. Addison St., Chicago, Illinois, 60618; Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Inc., 7918 Jones Branch Drive, #300, McLean, Virginia, 22102; Maggie’s Hospice and Palliative Care, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, Arizona 86301.