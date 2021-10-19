More than a century: Thelma Kelley celebrates a milestone
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 12:04 p.m.
Longtime Williams resident Thelma Kelley, who now lives at The Peaks in Flagstaff, celebrated her 102nd birthday Oct. 14. In celebration, friends and family visited from near and far.
