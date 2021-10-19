Community calendar: week of Oct. 20

Cemetery Clean-up Oct. 23

The Auxiliaries of the VFW and American Legion will have a cemetery clean-up Oct. 23. Anyone interested in helping please bring your rakes and tools and meet at the cemetery at 8 a.m. We will attempt to clear as many weeds out before winter and next spring - it will be easier to get sites ready for Memorial Day. The city will have dumpsters located several places for the clean-up.

Christmas parade accepting applications

Applications for the annual 2021 Williams Christmas Light Parade are now available. This year's theme is "Heroic Christmas." Applications are available at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office located at 118 S. 3rd Street - ask for Connie and or the Williams Visitor Center located at 200 W. Railroad Avenue - ask for Pimi. Applications are available via email at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com or chiemenz@williamsnews.com. The deadline to enter is Nov. 11.

Pumpkin Patch

The Grand Canyon Deer Farm is hosting a pumpkin patch. The patch is open Oct. 8-15 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Oct. 16-31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tunnel of Doom Oct. 31

The Tunnel of Doom is a Halloween maze in Melinda and Greg McClure's 2,100 square foot warehouse. The tunnel is located at 1099 Allston Way in Williams and will open at sundown Oct. 31 and will close at 9 p.m. The cost is $1 per entry. Proceeds will go back into the annual cost of operation.

Pumpkin Train cancelled

Grand Canyon Railway announced it will not be offering its Pumpkin Patch Train this season. Instead, the railway is focusing its efforts on the upcoming Polar Express Train. According to GCR, the Pumpkin Patch Train may return in 2022.

Bingo Oct. 21

Community Bingo Night takes place at St. John's Episcopal -Lutheran Church in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Daubers are sold at the door. There is a $10 minimum. Must be 18 or older to play. Players enjoy a free dinner.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

To contribute to the op-ed section, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com