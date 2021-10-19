Guest Column: Domestic violence hotlines receive 19,000 calls a day — here's what you can do
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month throughout the nation.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines Domestic Violence as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.
It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically, however, the one constant component of domestic violence is one partner’s consistent efforts to maintain power and control over the other.
In the United States, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines nationwide receive over 19,000 calls.
In order to raise awareness and support victims and survivors of domestic violence, Advocates Tina Burrell of the Williams Police Department and Barbara Vogel of Victim Witness Services Coconino County, have posted facts related to domestic and sexual violence and quotes from survivors on the lamp posts along Route 66, Grand Canyon Blvd and Railroad Avenue.
The local community has really shown their support by agreeing to post flyers about healthy family relationships on their bulletin boards and windows. Safeway is selling purple iced doughnuts, and Bearizona will have a Domestic Violence Awareness month reminder on their electronic sign.
If residents wish to show their support to end Domestic and Sexual Violence, please wear purple on Oct. 21.
If you or someone you know is experiencing Domestic Violence, there is help available.
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
TTY 1-800-787-3224
National Sexual Assault Hotline
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
Arizona Sexual & Domestic Violence Helpline 602-279-2980 SMS Text 520-720-3383
Victim Witness Services for Coconino County Crisis Advocates are available 24/7
928-856-7676
Reporting is not required.
