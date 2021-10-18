Obituary: Pamela Garibay

Pamela Garibay, 57, passed away on October 7, 2021, at Banner Thunderbird hospital.

Pamela Carol Garibay was born on April 23, 1964, in Haxtun, Colorado to Mary Carolee Bruner and Dennis Ray Norman. Pam spent her childhood years growing up in the Springfield, Missouri area and most of her adult years in Williams, Arizona.

Pam loved to learn. In the late 80’s-90’s she worked as a preschool teacher for Open Circle, and then spent many years at Williams Elementary as a teacher’s aid for the Special Education department. In addition, she took several hours of continuing education classes at Coconino Community College. She was able to obtain a certificate in medical billing and was working on an Associate’s degree. She was known for her love of the mountains, nature, hiking, animals and music.

Pam is survived by her mother, Mary Crosley; siblings, Rhonda Norman and Sondra Johnson; former spouse, David Garibay; children, Lyssa Franck, Ashley Mulvihill, Kristen Garibay, Nicholas Garibay, and Nicole Garibay; grandchildren, MacKenzie Franck, Theodore Griffin, Eloise Griffin, Cameron Meade, Cash Garibay, and Vivianne Howard.

No official service will be held. Instead, the family will be gathering in Williams to spread her ashes. They welcome anyone who would like to join and say their goodbyes. Location, date, and time to be determined. If you would like to attend, please contact David Garibay at (928) 607-3692.