Trail work scheduled at Nankoweap and Deer Creek
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - There will be two trail closures in place on the Nankoweap Granaries Trail and the Deer Creek Trail.
The Nankoweap Granaries Trail will be closed Oct. 13-16 and the Deer Creek Trail Oct 21- 24. Both trails receive heavy backcountry travel and have received limited maintenance.
These closures are necessary for NPS crews to safely and effectively maintain and rehabilitate these trails.
Visitors will be allowed to hike these trails during the hours they are not closed.
NPS trail crew leads Adam Gibson, Shayne Rasmussen and Daniel Schweitzer helped coordinate this mission and the repairs to these trails.
