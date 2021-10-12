OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trail work scheduled at Nankoweap and Deer Creek

A small masonry storage room is tucked under an overhang at Nankoweap at Colorado River Mile 53 in the Grand Canyon. (Photo/NPS, Mark Lellouch)

A small masonry storage room is tucked under an overhang at Nankoweap at Colorado River Mile 53 in the Grand Canyon. (Photo/NPS, Mark Lellouch)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 10:03 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - There will be two trail closures in place on the Nankoweap Granaries Trail and the Deer Creek Trail.

The Nankoweap Granaries Trail will be closed Oct. 13-16 and the Deer Creek Trail Oct 21- 24. Both trails receive heavy backcountry travel and have received limited maintenance.

These closures are necessary for NPS crews to safely and effectively maintain and rehabilitate these trails.

Visitors will be allowed to hike these trails during the hours they are not closed.

NPS trail crew leads Adam Gibson, Shayne Rasmussen and Daniel Schweitzer helped coordinate this mission and the repairs to these trails.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State