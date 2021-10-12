Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park has experienced the first snowstorm of the season Oct. 12.

The park reported that around 3:30 p.m., the fog and clouds parted to reveal the canyon.



Freezing temperatures tonight and Wednesday morning, with a gradual warming trend this weekend are expected in the Grand Canyon area.

South Rim Village roads have been plowed and are mostly clear, however wet road surfaces will turn into black ice in a few hours. The public is asked to watch their speed.

Foot traction and trekking poles are recommended on footpaths and trails.

Information provided by NPS