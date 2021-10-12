OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon’s South Rim Village around noon Oct. 12. (NPS photo/E. Keable)

Grand Canyon’s South Rim Village around noon Oct. 12. (NPS photo/E. Keable)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 5:06 p.m.

Grand Canyon National Park has experienced the first snowstorm of the season Oct. 12.

The park reported that around 3:30 p.m., the fog and clouds parted to reveal the canyon.

photo

A cabin on the North Rim at 9 a.m. Oct. 12. (NPS photo/J. Pennington)

photo

The Canyon Rim Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, around 3 p.m. Oct. 12, just east of the historic South Rim Village. (NPS photo/J. Baird)

Freezing temperatures tonight and Wednesday morning, with a gradual warming trend this weekend are expected in the Grand Canyon area.

South Rim Village roads have been plowed and are mostly clear, however wet road surfaces will turn into black ice in a few hours. The public is asked to watch their speed.

Foot traction and trekking poles are recommended on footpaths and trails.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State