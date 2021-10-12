North Rim begins seasonal closures Oct. 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will begin transition to day-use operations beginning Oct. 16.

At that time the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and limited visitor services will be available. Visitors exploring the North Rim on, or after, Oct. 16 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day.

The North Rim campground will accept reservations through Oct. 31 and will close for the season Nov. 1. Visitors wishing to reserve campsites for next year can access reservations Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. MST for May of 2022. Campsite reservations can be made six months in advance, on a continuous basis.



The entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date.



Visitors should anticipate the following changes:



• The North Rim Visitor Center, operated by the Grand Canyon Conservancy, will close Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk will close Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.



• The Camper/General Store will offer limited groceries and retail items while supplies last. Operational hours will be from Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Nov. 30 or when State Route 67 closes, whichever occurs first.

• The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as State Route 67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.



• After Oct. 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center at the North Rim Administration Building.

• The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season Nov. 1.



All visitors traveling to the North Rim should be prepared for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice and rain are common during this time of year. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).



Nearby, year-round lodging, food services and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah.



More information is available about the North Rim at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.

