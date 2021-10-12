Lady Vikes defeat Ash Fork 3-0
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 11:02 a.m.
On Oct. 5, the Lady Vikings volleyball team won their away conference match against Ash Fork by a score of 3-0.
The Lady Vikings play their next game against Mayer Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in Mayer.
