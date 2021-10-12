OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 12
Lady Vikes defeat Ash Fork 3-0

The Lady Vikings beat Ash Fork Oct. 5. The team includes Brianna Baldosky, Marcie Heap, Lexi Sandoval, Riley McNelly, Rory Stevens, Brandalyn McMenamin, Shaelee Echeverria, Melissa Lerman, Kai Mortensen, Kyleigh Amos and Yasmin Captain. (Judy Martinez/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 11:02 a.m.

On Oct. 5, the Lady Vikings volleyball team won their away conference match against Ash Fork by a score of 3-0.

The Lady Vikings play their next game against Mayer Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in Mayer.

