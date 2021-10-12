OFFERS
Ash Fork defeats Williams to win middle school soccer tourney

Ash Fork Middle School defeated Williams Oct. 9, 5-0 during the last game of the season. (Photo/Sonny Martin)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 10:54 a.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Oct. 9 marked the end of the I-40 middle school soccer season and determined the final ranking of the teams for the year.

The tournament was played in Ash Fork, with Ash Fork defeating Williams, 5-0.

Ash Fork Middle School Soccer Coach Natalie Broehm, said it was an exciting game for both student athletes and spectators.

“Our only loss was to Williams Oct. 2. We lost 2-1. Therefore, we were very excited to play them again in the championship game,” she said.

Broehm said it has been a good year for Ash Fork’s middle school team, with eleven wins and only one loss.

“Ash Fork had a very successful season this year,” Broehm said. “For starters, we had 31 middle school students come out for soccer this year and it was wonderful to get to work with so many middle school athletes.”

Broehm said top scorers included Jesus Ayala, Branson Milius and Isabella Acosta.

“Our top defenders included Brayan Ortiz, Jhovanny Vazquez, Nathan Keele and Jayden Eutsler,” she said. “While all of our players played really well, these athletes were instrumental in scoring and defense.”

