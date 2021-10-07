OFFERS
Grand Canyon announces changes in water availability on Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails
Backcountry users advised on changes in water availability beginning Oct. 11

The National Park Service recently announced closures to several water filling stations along corridor trails in Grand Canyon National Park effective Oct. 11. (Photo/NPS, Mike Quinn)

Originally Published: October 7, 2021 9:15 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective Oct. 11, the National Park Service (NPS) will begin shutting off water to the upper Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails.

Water filling stations will be shut off for the season along the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails affecting Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile rest houses on the Bright Angel Trail and Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail.

According to Grand Canyon National Park, the adjustment is necessary because of an incoming cold front and projected freezing overnight temperatures which will impact the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline.

Water filling stations will continue to be available at the following locations along the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails:

North Kaibab Trail

• North Kaibab Trailhead (will shut off for the season Nov. 1)

• Manzanita Day Use Area

• Cottonwood Campground

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

• Phantom Ranch

• Campground restroom or River restroom

Bright Angel Trail

• Bright Angel Trailhead

• Indian Garden and Plateau Point

More information about water availability is available on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm?fbclid=IwAR1EIm-XQhfyazzplO92BatwWjrCm4YOcZ5xVuSLGTDb8pPteXzdrqjvsyo

Information provided by NPS

