Vikings make it five-in-a-row with Homecoming win over Joseph City
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team cruised to an easy 60-8 homecoming win over Joseph City at Williams High School Oct. 1.
The Vikings are now 6-1 as they head into the final stretch of the season. They head to Mogollon Oct. 8 and then return home for their final regular season game Oct. 15 against El Capitan.
The Vikings are ranked second in the 1A North region, behind Mogollon, and are fourth in the 1A Conference, behind Mogollon, Mohave Accelerated and San Manuel.
Viking running back Drew Logan ranks second in the 1A Conference in rsuhing with 992 yards so far this season. He leads the conference in kickoff yards, at 2,611, and is third with 31.5 average punting yards.
Vikings quarterback Tyler Jensen is 10th in the 1A Conference for passing with 642 total yards.
Logan and Viking Jesse Sagor lead the conference in average punt returns, with Logan averaging 43 yards and Sagor 32.5.
Photo Gallery
Vikings vs. Joseph City Homecoming
