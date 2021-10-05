OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings make it five-in-a-row with Homecoming win over Joseph City

Williams High School Viking Jesse Sagor drives the ball through Joseph City defenders Oct. 1 at Williams High School. The Vikings beat the Wildcats 60-8 in their homecoming game at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams High School Viking Jesse Sagor drives the ball through Joseph City defenders Oct. 1 at Williams High School. The Vikings beat the Wildcats 60-8 in their homecoming game at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 10:41 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team cruised to an easy 60-8 homecoming win over Joseph City at Williams High School Oct. 1.

The Vikings are now 6-1 as they head into the final stretch of the season. They head to Mogollon Oct. 8 and then return home for their final regular season game Oct. 15 against El Capitan.

The Vikings are ranked second in the 1A North region, behind Mogollon, and are fourth in the 1A Conference, behind Mogollon, Mohave Accelerated and San Manuel.

Viking running back Drew Logan ranks second in the 1A Conference in rsuhing with 992 yards so far this season. He leads the conference in kickoff yards, at 2,611, and is third with 31.5 average punting yards.

Vikings quarterback Tyler Jensen is 10th in the 1A Conference for passing with 642 total yards.

Logan and Viking Jesse Sagor lead the conference in average punt returns, with Logan averaging 43 yards and Sagor 32.5.

Photo Gallery

Vikings vs. Joseph City Homecoming
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State