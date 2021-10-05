OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A national park resource at Grand Canyon School

Grand Canyon School is the only Kindergarten — Twelfth grade school in a National Park. The school is located on the South Rim. (Photos/NPS)

Grand Canyon School is the only Kindergarten — Twelfth grade school in a National Park. The school is located on the South Rim. (Photos/NPS)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 10:43 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Ranger Morris wears many hats at Grand Canyon National Park and for the Grand Canyon School District.

Morris has worked with park service since 2001 and serves as a South Rim officer — patrolling roadways, investigating crimes. He also serves as a School resource Officer (SRO) at Grand Canyon School.

According to Morris, the best part of his job is working with GCS as a resource officer.

As the SRO, Morris educates students, gives counseling advice and provides safety through law enforcement duties.

“I love serving as the School Resource Officer here at Grand Canyon,” Morris said. “I feel it is rewarding because I have a positive influence on the students and staff at Grand Canyon School. I work with them on daily basis, making them feel safe and secure — not just for when there is a very bad situation but when they are having their own levels of crisis. When someone is having a bad day, I feel lucky that I can be the one to make it better.”

One highlight for Morris this school year is having the students return to in-person learning.

“(It’s) great having students back on campus,” he said. “I can see the students smile through their masks.”

Morris expressed his gratitude to GCS Dean of Students Lori Romel and Principal Matt Yost, both of whom he said have spent countless hours working with Morris and the park to provide for the safety of the Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Morris also thanked his supervisor, Officer Densmore.

“(He) supports me in my performance and allows me to have the greatest and most fun job here at Grand Canyon, as the school resource officer,” Morris said.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State