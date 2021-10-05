A national park resource at Grand Canyon School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Ranger Morris wears many hats at Grand Canyon National Park and for the Grand Canyon School District.

Morris has worked with park service since 2001 and serves as a South Rim officer — patrolling roadways, investigating crimes. He also serves as a School resource Officer (SRO) at Grand Canyon School.

According to Morris, the best part of his job is working with GCS as a resource officer.

As the SRO, Morris educates students, gives counseling advice and provides safety through law enforcement duties.

“I love serving as the School Resource Officer here at Grand Canyon,” Morris said. “I feel it is rewarding because I have a positive influence on the students and staff at Grand Canyon School. I work with them on daily basis, making them feel safe and secure — not just for when there is a very bad situation but when they are having their own levels of crisis. When someone is having a bad day, I feel lucky that I can be the one to make it better.”

One highlight for Morris this school year is having the students return to in-person learning.

“(It’s) great having students back on campus,” he said. “I can see the students smile through their masks.”

Morris expressed his gratitude to GCS Dean of Students Lori Romel and Principal Matt Yost, both of whom he said have spent countless hours working with Morris and the park to provide for the safety of the Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Morris also thanked his supervisor, Officer Densmore.

“(He) supports me in my performance and allows me to have the greatest and most fun job here at Grand Canyon, as the school resource officer,” Morris said.

Information provided by NPS