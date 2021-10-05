Middle School Falcons move to 9-1 as they head into final tournament Oct. 9

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Middle School Falcons have led the I-40 League rankings this season and now head to the final tournament Oct. 9 in Ash Fork.

The team, which includes Sami Amaya, Alex Arredondo, Amanda Burlington, Cody Daly, Kailee Davis, Micka Davis, Tahner Hausmann, Paolo Salgado, Exodus Joyce, Alexi Lara, Grant Mitkowski, Kenzie Orozco, David Rojas, Brianna Sanches, Ransom Schmitz, Bristol Skinner, Russell Skinner, Kallie Trimble and Joel Tuaone go into the tourney with one defeat - Ash Fork.

The team has scored 67 goals this season and only given up nine.

Ash Fork beat the Falcons 3-0 Sept. 25, but the Falcons rebounded Oct. 2, winning 2-1.

The Falcons will play Grand Canyon in their first game of the tourney Oct. 9, and hope to face Ash Fork in the finals.