Forest officials implement 2-year closure for camping and motor vehicle use near Perkinsville Bridge

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Forest officials have signed and implemented a two year closure for camping and motor vehicle use in and around the Perkinsville Bridge area.



The closure took effect Oct. 3 and lasts through Oct. 3, 2023.

Under the closure order, motor vehicles are prohibited on National Forest Service Roads 9004W and 9004M adjacent to the bridge. Overnight camping in and around the bridge along the Verde River is also prohibited.

County Road 70 will remain open with limited parking alongside the roadway. The area is open to both day use and non-motorized activities including swimming, picnicking, wildlife viewing and hiking, among other recreational activities.

“Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas and high use has caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality; as well as abandoned property, trash and sanitation issues creating an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation,” Prescott National Forest stated in a press release. “The area is also subject to flash flooding potential and is critical habitat for both threatened and endangered species.”

Over the next two years the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, district-wide recreational opportunities, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas.

According to Prescott National Forest, this process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

More information is available from the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest