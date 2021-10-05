OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Forest officials implement 2-year closure for camping and motor vehicle use near Perkinsville Bridge

Officials on the Prescott National Forest have implemented a two-year camping and motor vehicle use closure for the area near Perkinsville Bridge on the Chino Valley Ranger District effective October 3, 2021 through October 3, 2023.(Photo/Prescott National Forest)

Officials on the Prescott National Forest have implemented a two-year camping and motor vehicle use closure for the area near Perkinsville Bridge on the Chino Valley Ranger District effective October 3, 2021 through October 3, 2023.(Photo/Prescott National Forest)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 12:22 p.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Forest officials have signed and implemented a two year closure for camping and motor vehicle use in and around the Perkinsville Bridge area.

The closure took effect Oct. 3 and lasts through Oct. 3, 2023.

photo

Under the closure order, motor vehicles are prohibited on National Forest Service Roads 9004W and 9004M adjacent to the bridge. Overnight camping in and around the bridge along the Verde River is also prohibited.

County Road 70 will remain open with limited parking alongside the roadway. The area is open to both day use and non-motorized activities including swimming, picnicking, wildlife viewing and hiking, among other recreational activities.

“Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas and high use has caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality; as well as abandoned property, trash and sanitation issues creating an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation,” Prescott National Forest stated in a press release. “The area is also subject to flash flooding potential and is critical habitat for both threatened and endangered species.”

Over the next two years the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, district-wide recreational opportunities, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas.

According to Prescott National Forest, this process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

More information is available from the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State