Wed, Oct. 06
Community information: Tunnel of Doom offers thrills

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 1:47 p.m.

Do you enjoy being scared and love Halloween and navigating through haunted house mazes?

If this sounds like you then stop by “The Tunnel Of Doom," the McClure family's annual haunted house.

Melinda and Greg McClure are offering a Halloween maze in their 2,100 square foot warehouse, located next to their home at 1099 Allston Way in Williams.

The McClure’s spend all year preparing aliens, spiders, skeletons, ghosts, corpses and rearranging the haunted house to ensure it is different from the year before.

The Tunnel Of Doom will open at sundown Oct. 31 and will close at 9 p.m. the same night. The cost is $1 per entry. Proceeds will go back into the annual cost of operation. If you’d like to volunteer in the Tunnel Of Doom contact Melinda McClure at mmcclure85541@gmail.com and put the word “volunteer” in the subject line. You will be contacted if there are still volunteer opportunities available.

The Tunnel Of Doom is not recommended for anyone with medical conditions that can be affected by elevated heart rate, elevated blood pressure, loud music or the affects of strobe lights. People are asked not enter if they have recently had flu symptoms.

