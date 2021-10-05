Community calendar: week of Oct. 6

Wendy Rogers to speak in Williams Oct. 7

Senator Wendy Rogers and Mayor John Moore will give an update on elections an other topics of interest Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse at 642 E. Route 66, Williams.

Christmas parade accepting applications

Applications for the annual 2021 Williams Christmas Light Parade are now available. This year's theme is "Heroic Christmas." Application are available at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office located at 118 S. 3rd Street - ask for Connie and or the Williams Visitor Center located at 200 W. Railroad Avenue - ask for Pimi. Applications are available via email at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com or cheimenz@williamsnews.com. The deadline to enter is Nov. 11.

Bingo Oct. 21

Community Bingo Night takes place at St. John's Episcopal -Lutheran Church in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Daubers are sold at the door. There is a $10 minimum. Must be 18 or older to play. Players enjoy a free dinner.

Indoor yard sale Oct. 16

An indoor yard sale takes place at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Oct. 16 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.