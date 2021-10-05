Column: Williams Fire offers free smoke and CO detectors for Fire Prevention Week

Williams Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.”

Fire prevention week takes place Oct. 3-9, with the goal of educating the public about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.



“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Williams Fire Prevention Officer Loretta McKenney. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, Williams Fire recommends checking the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety

• A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Williams Fire Department is offering free smoke or carbon monoxide detectors for your home.



To find out more or to request a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector contact Williams Fire Prevention Officer Loretta McKenney at fire@williamsaz.gov.