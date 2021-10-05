Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — On Sept. 28, a technical rope rescue team from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a report of a 21-year-old man who had gone over the edge.

Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded, along with the Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter and determined the man was deceased. The body was extracted to the command post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation. The incident remains under investigation.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office