Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 11:23 a.m.
GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — On Sept. 28, a technical rope rescue team from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a report of a 21-year-old man who had gone over the edge.
Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded, along with the Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter and determined the man was deceased. The body was extracted to the command post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation. The incident remains under investigation.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Williams 911: week of Aug. 28-Sept. 5
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: