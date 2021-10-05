OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk

A Mohave County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a report of a 21-year-old man over the edge at Grand Canyon West Sept. 28. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

A Mohave County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a report of a 21-year-old man over the edge at Grand Canyon West Sept. 28. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 11:23 a.m.

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — On Sept. 28, a technical rope rescue team from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a report of a 21-year-old man who had gone over the edge.

Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded, along with the Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter and determined the man was deceased. The body was extracted to the command post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation. The incident remains under investigation.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State