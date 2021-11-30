Obituary: Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson (Bo) of Williams passed away peacefully November 16, 2021.



He was born to Bert and Rita Thompson on January 10, 1949, who preceded him in death as did a sister, Beth.

Surviving family include sisters Loretta Wels and family, Roberta Pesnel and family and Emma Cline and family; brothers Raymond and family, Ernest and family; companion, Donna Strange; daughters Amber Rincon and family and Stacie Morell and family.

Most folks remember him riding his Harley around town. He was also employed at Rod’s Steak House. There will not be any services.