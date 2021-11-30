OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson (Bo).

Michael Thompson (Bo).

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 8:58 a.m.

Michael Thompson (Bo) of Williams passed away peacefully November 16, 2021.

He was born to Bert and Rita Thompson on January 10, 1949, who preceded him in death as did a sister, Beth.

Surviving family include sisters Loretta Wels and family, Roberta Pesnel and family and Emma Cline and family; brothers Raymond and family, Ernest and family; companion, Donna Strange; daughters Amber Rincon and family and Stacie Morell and family.

Most folks remember him riding his Harley around town. He was also employed at Rod’s Steak House. There will not be any services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State