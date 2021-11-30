Community calendar: week of Dec. 1

Visit Gingerbread House in Williams

A life sized gingerbread house is now on display at 1099 Allston Way in Williams.

Greg and Melinda McClure have been adding to their home annually since 2013. The Gingerbread home features over 30,000 lights, four-feet tall gingerbread men, eight-feet tall candy canes and more. Visitors are welcome to drive by and see the house.

Life after Loss support group

A grief support group sponsored by Community United Methodist Church takes place every Monday from 6-7 p.m. starting Dec. 6. The group meets at 127 West Sherman Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 863-4858.

Lions Club Toys for Tots

Williams Lions Club is offering toys for disadvantaged children, ages 0-12. Tags to purchase a gift for a child are located at National Bank of Arizona and Old Trails True Value. Unwrapped toy and the tag should be returned to the same location. More infomation is available from Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. The deadline to add a child is Dec. 12.

Methodist Church Christmas Bazaar Dec. 4

Williams Community United methodist Church is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be many quilts and other items available. The church is located at 127 W Sherman Ave.

Valle food distribution Dec. 9

St. Mary's Food Bank will be delivering food boxes for Valle residents Dec. 9. Volunteers will assist with the distribution, which takes place at the Cinder Pit located south of Valle Airport on State Route 64. Distribution takes place the second Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. More information is available from Sue at (928) 899-0819.

ESA sending boxes to military members

ESA is preparing to send Christmas boxes to active military members and is asking for the address of every active military member related to Williams. ESA will be packing boxes Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Williams. More information is available from Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420 or Norma McDowell at (928) 635-4644.

City to recruit lifeguards

The city will be accepting applications for seasonal lifeguards starting in January 2022, with employment/training beginning in May 2022.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Open basketball

High School and adult basketball takes place at Williams High School Gym on Monday and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.