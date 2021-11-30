OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

APS offers tips to avoid decorating dangers this holiday season

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 9:09 a.m.

The hustle and bustle of the season often leads to accidents.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), more than 200 decorating-related injuries occur each day during November and December, sending thousands of people to the emergency room.

APS offers these safety tips to avoid holiday decorating dangers:

• When stringing lights outside, use a dry wooden or fiberglass ladder, and be sure to stay away from overhead power lines. Only use your ladder on level ground. Don’t use the top rung --and don’t lean away to hang decorations.

• Avoid stringing any outdoor lighting or electrical cords where water from irrigation or sprinklers may be present.

• Check for labels showing the lights have been certified for outdoor use. Discard light sets with broken or cracked sockets, frayed wires or loose connections.

• Use more than one circuit to avoid overloading household wiring. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for the number of light strings that can be connected safely.

• Consider using LED holiday lights, which run much cooler than their traditional counterparts, and are less of a fire risk and use much less energy.

• Turn off holiday lights before going to bed or leaving the house.

• If using a live tree, make sure to check and add water often to the tree stand. If the tree is losing a lot of needles or the needles become brittle, do not turn on decorative electrical lights. The heat from the lights could cause a fire.

• Test smoke alarms monthly and change batteries every year. CPSC recommends having working smoke alarms on every floor of your home and in every bedroom.

For more electrical safety tips, visit aps.com/safety.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State