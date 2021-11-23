WEMS announces November Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the November Students of the Month (SOM). Students are selected by their teachers.

The preschool SOM is Kassie Sanders. Kassie comes to school with a big smile on her face every day. She is very sweet, and makes friends easily. Kassie loves to dance, and continually participates during music and movement time. She is a great student, and always listens and follows directions the first time.

Lorelei Trujillo is the kindergarten SOM. Lorelei is a very respectful student who doesn’t let others distract her from her work. She is friends to everyone in the class and never gets her name on the board. She is a good listener and always tries her best on her work. We are so glad to have Lorelei in our class.

The first grade SOM is Kadyn Carpenter. Kadyn has returned to our school this year and I couldn’t be happier to have her in my class. She is always on-task and gives me her best work every time. She is kind and respectful to peers and adults alike. Kadyn will often offer to help a friend in the classroom or on the playground and is a good friend. We are happy to have you at WEMS Kadyn, keep soaring.

The second grade SOM is Luis Rivera. Luis has been working hard in second grade. He comes in ready for the day with a smile on his face and a great attitude. He helps his peers when needed and is a friend to all. He is always on task and reminds his peers when it is time to pay attention. His teacher is very excited to have Luis in the class this year. Luis is a Falcon who soars every day.

The third grade SOM is Baylie McCarron. Baylie is a sweet, young lady that is a fantastic role model in class. She completes all her homework and classwork and raises her hand to participate in class. She goes above and beyond to help in class. I feel honored to have this third McCarron in my class.

The fourth grade SOM is Aden Martinez. Aden with an 'e' as we call him is very hard working and focused when it comes to his daily assignments and regularly turns in his weekly homework packet. He is a math whiz and is already one of our fourth graders working on their division timed tests. Aden is helpful and always ready to do anything his teachers ask. Aden always is ready to help a friend in need. Because Aden has shown such a wonderful example and has been a great asset to our fourth grade class.

The fifth grade SOM is Abigail Duetschman. Abby always does her very best in everything she does. Possibly the best attribute Abby has, is that she is everybody’s cheerleader. She always has words of encouragement for her peers in everything they do. She is positive in her words and actions and we can always count on her to positively motivate her entire class. She is extremely helpful to her peers and her teachers.

Middle School

Aidri Pickett is self-motivated, kind and thoughtful. She pushes herself to work harder each week, and she shows appreciation and support to her teachers.

Wyatt McCarron is a team player. He is consistently on task and respectful of his peers and his teachers. When there is a need, Wyatt steps up and gets the job done.

